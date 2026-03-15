Ride-hailing apps expand role

Ride-hailing platforms may expand their services this year as companies explore new features, digital payments, and artificial intelligence tools, according to industry insights.
Analysts say several platforms are moving toward the idea of a “mobility superapp,” where transport services and related features are combined within one application.
“Our global market review found that the way forward for ride-hailing platforms is to evolve into mobility superapps,” Evgenia Matrosova, inDrive chief ride-hailing officer, said.
“Users want convenience more than anything, where diverse mobility solutions, proactive safety functions, and seamless digital payments can all be found in one platform. Integrated services won’t just push innovation forward; they signify reliability and flexibility on the road and beyond.”
Industry observers say ride-hailing companies may expand into related services such as food delivery and travel bookings. Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower listed inDrive and other ride-hailing platforms among the most downloaded travel apps in 2025, which points to strong global demand for expanded services.
Online travel booking also continues to grow. A study by Ken Research projects the sector could reach about P50 billion in local revenue. This trend could increase interest in airport pickup reservations made through ride-hailing platforms.
Safety systems are also expected to evolve. Current apps provide real-time monitoring and emergency contact features. Experts say artificial intelligence could soon help predict road risks by analyzing traffic conditions, weather, and other data to recommend safer routes.
Artificial intelligence may also improve customer support. Some companies are testing voice-based systems and automated assistants that handle inquiries and help drivers manage schedules and earnings.
Payment systems remain another focus. Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas shows that 57.4 percent of retail transactions in the country now take place through digital channels. Ride-hailing apps may embed e-wallets and online banking options to simplify payments.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board enforces fare rules and surge limits to protect passengers. Industry analysts say cooperation between platforms and regulators will remain important as services expand.