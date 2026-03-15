Ride-hailing apps expand role

Ride-hailing platforms may expand their services this year as companies explore new features, digital payments, and artificial intelligence tools, according to industry insights.

Analysts say several platforms are moving toward the idea of a “mobility superapp,” where transport services and related features are combined within one application.

“Our global market review found that the way forward for ride-hailing platforms is to evolve into mobility superapps,” Evgenia Matrosova, inDrive chief ride-hailing officer, said.