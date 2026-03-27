GCash Run 2026: Green hero community wellness fest

GCash has been playing its part in protecting the environment for years with GForest, wherein every transaction earns green energy points. These can be redeemed to plant trees and contribute to a greener future, making users “GForest Heroes.”

Last year, GForest Heroes participated in the first GCash Run that led to the planting of 76,000 mangrove trees across 11 hectares in the Negros region.

Second edition

March 22 this year, the event returned for its second edition along Ayala Avenue, gathering runners of all levels — including pets — and planting even more trees.

“In partnership with Silliman University, we’ve reached a milestone of 40,500 trees planted and united eco-conscious brands and partners to share advocacies and inspire collective action,” Winsley Bangit, group head for New Businesses of Mynt, the parent company of GCash, said during the event. “Regardless of the distance, the first step today was a giant leap for a greener and sustainable tomorrow.”

This year’s GCash Run featured a range of activities and attractions highlighting diverse passions and advocacies, including music, wellness, sustainable shopping, and farm-to-table products.

Green Hero Village and Eco Marketplace

After the run, participants explored the Green Hero Village and Eco Marketplace, sharing meaningful moments with fellow runners. Overall, the event combined fitness, community, and advocacy, leaving participants with a deeper appreciation for sustainability and shared experiences beyond the run.

It was the ultimate lifestyle upgrade, with plenty of reasons to make a difference. Here are a few others that made GForest Heroes say “ready, set, grow!” at GCash Run 2026.