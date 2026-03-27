Fuel access assured for agri, fisheries

Under current guidelines, buyers must present proof of need—such as permits, certifications, or purchase orders—before being allowed to purchase fuel in containers. The Department of Energy has also set safety standards for approved containers to prevent misuse and ensure proper handling.

At the retail level, gasoline stations may temporarily limit fuel purchases per vehicle to discourage stockpiling. However, energy officials emphasized that essential industries should continue to receive adequate supply even during disruptions.

To enforce compliance, joint monitoring teams composed of local government units and police have been deployed to fuel stations nationwide. These teams are tasked with tracking inventory levels, reviewing sales patterns, and flagging unusual transactions, including repeated or bulk purchases.

Authorities said large-volume purchases are not automatically considered hoarding but will be subject to verification to confirm their legitimacy.

The measures form part of a broader effort to stabilize fuel supply while preventing panic buying, as the government balances stricter controls with the need to keep key sectors running.