DOE tracks orders as fuel supply lasts 50 days

Fuel retailers are in talks to replenish supply as the country’s fuel reserves—covering both existing stocks and shipments already on the way—are estimated to last for only about 50 days.
During a public interview on Thursday, Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said current inventory remains sufficient for now, but the government is ensuring that oil companies continue placing orders to avoid supply disruptions.
Authorities are awaiting reports from fuel firms on the volume of new orders they have placed.
“We are also making sure that fuel companies are placing orders. We are waiting for their report on how many new orders have already been made,” Sharon S. Garin said.
She added that the government is also looking for other potential suppliers to secure supply once the current 50-day inventory runs downa.
“We are also looking for other suppliers to make sure we have enough supply after these 50 days,” she said.
In a separate advisory, the Department of Energy (DOE) said the sale of petroleum products in fuel-grade drums or containers is allowed for legitimate operational use only.
The DOE said such arrangements apply to sectors that depend on this mode of delivery, including fishing vessels, sea transport services, hospitals using generator sets, local government units, agricultural machinery operators, telecommunications facilities, and port transport units.
“Purchases must remain proportionate to a customer’s usual consumption and actual operational needs,” the DOE said, noting that transactions that significantly exceed normal buying patterns may be subject to verification to ensure compliance with anti-hoarding regulations.
To help ease demand, the agency also ordered nationwide energy audits and spot checks in government facilities to enforce compliance with efficiency standards and fully implement the Government Energy Management Program.
Under Memorandum Circular No. 114, all national and local government agencies are required to cut fuel and electricity consumption by 10 to 20 percent by year-end.
“At a time when energy must be managed with greater discipline and responsibility, government institutions must set the standard by showing that conservation can be practiced every day without compromising service to the public,” Garin said.
The DOE said compliance results of all government entities will be published on its website to promote transparency and accountability.