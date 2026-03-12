DOE tracks orders as fuel supply lasts 50 days

“We are also looking for other suppliers to make sure we have enough supply after these 50 days,” she said.

In a separate advisory, the Department of Energy (DOE) said the sale of petroleum products in fuel-grade drums or containers is allowed for legitimate operational use only.

The DOE said such arrangements apply to sectors that depend on this mode of delivery, including fishing vessels, sea transport services, hospitals using generator sets, local government units, agricultural machinery operators, telecommunications facilities, and port transport units.

“Purchases must remain proportionate to a customer’s usual consumption and actual operational needs,” the DOE said, noting that transactions that significantly exceed normal buying patterns may be subject to verification to ensure compliance with anti-hoarding regulations.

To help ease demand, the agency also ordered nationwide energy audits and spot checks in government facilities to enforce compliance with efficiency standards and fully implement the Government Energy Management Program.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 114, all national and local government agencies are required to cut fuel and electricity consumption by 10 to 20 percent by year-end.

“At a time when energy must be managed with greater discipline and responsibility, government institutions must set the standard by showing that conservation can be practiced every day without compromising service to the public,” Garin said.

The DOE said compliance results of all government entities will be published on its website to promote transparency and accountability.