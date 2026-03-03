Filipinos survive PKT Cagbalete challenge

MAUBAN, Quezon — Withstanding unpredictable gusts, shifting tides and unsettled weather conditions, Cyril Dacudao and Doque delos Santos emerged victorious in their respective divisions in the second leg of the Philippine Kiteboarding Tour (PKT) Season 11 in Cagbalete Island recently.

What had looked like a weather-affected weekend instead transformed into a dramatic showcase of elite kiteboarding, as tricky wind conditions turned each heat into a tactical battle on the water.

Sudden surges and shifting directions tested kite control and decision-making, rewarding riders who adapted fastest.

Dacudao dominated the women’s foil racing division, combining precision and conditioning. She expertly navigated wind shifts and buoy turns, maintaining speed through lulls and capitalizing on gusts to defeat Trina Trei from Estonia.

Trei struck back in the Twin Tip Racing event, edging Dacudao in a discipline that emphasizes explosive power, tight upwind angles and aggressive starts.

Another local standout Maria Lyn Montanez secured third, underscoring the growing depth of the Philippines’ women’s field.

The three-day event, sponsored by ICTSI, drew a vibrant mix of international and homegrown talents, reinforcing the tour’s reputation as a globally competitive platform. Across divisions, adaptability proved decisive, as riders constantly adjusted kite sizes, stance and strategy amid fluctuating winds.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Naprichit Pudla and Trina Trei of Estonia reasserted their dominance in the Freestyle division, duplicating their triumphs from the opening leg in Calatagan and reaffirming their supremacy in the discipline that highlights high-difficulty aerial tricks, rotations and handle-passes.

Filipinos Rey Sastre and Southeast Asian Games Games bronze medalist Warner Janoya finished second and third, respectively, in the men’s division, while Germany’s Madlin Potratz and Dacudao rounded out the podium in the women’s side.