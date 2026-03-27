Duolingo taps NIKI to turn songs into lessons

Duolingo has partnered with Indonesian pop star NIKI to launch a campaign aimed at encouraging English learning among Gen Z through music and digital content.

Running from 26 to 31 March, the initiative uses song lyrics and social media content to make language learning more relatable, reflecting how younger audiences increasingly pick up language through pop culture and online interactions. Duolingo said Indonesia remains one of its fastest-growing markets, contributing to more than 133 million monthly active users globally. “What excites us about this collaboration is how naturally language and culture come together. At Duolingo, our teaching approach is built around short, engaging experiences that help people pick up language through real-world context and repeated exposure. Music works in a similar way. When a lyric sticks in your head, you’re practicing vocabulary, rhythm, and expression without even realizing it. By working with NIKI, we hope to celebrate those everyday moments when language clicks, turning something as simple as listening to a song into a step forward in someone’s learning journey,” said Irene Tong, regional marketing manager for Southeast Asia.