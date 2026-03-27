Dreaming of becoming the next Alex Eala? Tennis injuries, prevention tips

With her powerful ground strokes and pretty, put-together look on court, Eala is an inspiration to girls dreaming of taking their love for tennis from watching from the stands to playing on center court.

She certainly makes it look easy — at least from what we see on our TV screens. In truth, “tennis is one of the most difficult games to master,” says Dr. Carlo Angelo Borbon, Sports Medicine specialist and Orthopedic surgeon of top hospital in the Philippines, Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

“It is a highly physical, full-body sport that demands not only speed but agility to run forward, backward, laterally and diagonally for hours on end. Hand-eye coordination to hit a moving ball with a racquet is a must, as well as the strength to receive the impact of a ball hurtling toward you at an estimated 70 to 90 mph.”

Health benefits

Whether you choose to play competitively or on a recreational level, you’ll reap the rewards of the sport. Tennis is good for your cardiovascular health; it lowers blood pressure and keeps the heart strong. It makes you lean and fit while toning muscles in your arms, back, shoulders, core and legs. It fortifies bone density and improves your self-esteem.

But its repetitive motions and sudden starts and stops can also plague you with these common injuries that have sidelined even the world’s best players.

Beware of these injuries

Tennis elbow is chronic pain (either an ache or burning sensation) and weakness on the outer side of the elbow due to overuse of the muscles and tendon in the forearm. Dr. Borbon advises resting the arm for a few weeks. “Once you feel better, ask a physical therapist or sports doctor to recommend exercises that will strengthen your arm, so you avoid re-injury.”

Wrist injury has forced Rafael Nadal, Kei Nishikori, Nick Kyrios and other top seeds to skip major tournaments. The injuries range from microscopic tears in the wrist tendon to a sprained wrist and a pinched nerve — all of which result in soreness, swelling, and weakness of the hand. Overuse again is the culprit, but this injury can also happen when you play with a new racquet and change your grip. Dr. Borbon notes, “Wearing a wrist brace for support may help with the pain.” Investing in a more suitable racquet and modifying your grip can lessen the chance of recurrence.

Knee injuries range from wearing down or spraining the meniscus or cartilage on your knee, to the tearing of the anterior cruciate ligament, and the inflammation of the patellar tendon, the tendon that connects your kneecap to your shin.

“Tennis involves a lot of sprints, pivots, jumps, and sudden starts and stops,” explains Dr. Borbon. “Our knees bear the brunt of these high-impact moves. I would suggest wearing shoes designed specifically for tennis because they are built with adequate cushioning and foot support. You can also consider playing in shell or clay courts, which are more forgiving on the hips, knees, and feet than hard courts.”

For tennis elbow and wrist and knee injuries, icing the sore spot, taking pain relievers, and dialing back on your playing can help with the recovery. But if the pain persists, it is best to consult a doctor before hitting the court again.

Rotator cuff injury is what you get after executing endless forehands, backhands and serves. “These repetitive motions stretch and tear muscles and tendons in the shoulder. causing pain and weakness,” Dr. Borbon points out. Apply the same treatment and preventive measures to strengthen your shoulder and keep it injury-free.

Back injuries, particularly in the lower back, stem from the sport’s serve: the hyperextended back during the ball toss followed by the twist of the torso and forward bend as you smash the ball with your racquet to your opponent’s side.

According to Dr. Borbon, “Over time, this could lead to chronic back pain and even stress fractures that take months to heal. A tennis coach can polish your serve style to ease pressure off your back.”