Thank you, Alex: Filipinos going gaga over tennis

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna is battling world No. 53 Laura Siegemund of Germany as of press time in the Round of 64.

“At 20 years old it’s very difficult to start thinking about a legacy when I’m only starting my career. But I was talking the other day with one of the members of my team and growing up, I noticed tennis is very inaccessible in the Philippines,” Eala said.

“Thankfully, tennis has risen in popularity at home and everyone comes up to me whenever I go back to Manila. It’s so hard to get courts, it’s so hard to get courts and that’s a good thing, because when I was younger, the courts were empty… nobody was playing.”

Eala’s impact on the Filipinos has been impressive despite being the talk of the town for only a year.

For starters, a huge Filipino crowd would always back her up and it was evident during the US Open last August where she defeated world No. 16 Clara Tauson of Denmark, marking her first Grand Slam victory in the main draw.