Thank you, Alex: Filipinos going gaga over tennis

Alex Eala’s run in the Miami Open last year didn’t just propel her in the upper ranks of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) but it sparked a rise in the number of Filipinos playing the sport.
Eala, ranked No. 29, looked back from her Miami run in 2025 as she sees more people taking up the sport in the country that is mostly associated with basketball.
The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna is battling world No. 53 Laura Siegemund of Germany as of press time in the Round of 64.
“At 20 years old it’s very difficult to start thinking about a legacy when I’m only starting my career. But I was talking the other day with one of the members of my team and growing up, I noticed tennis is very inaccessible in the Philippines,” Eala said.
“Thankfully, tennis has risen in popularity at home and everyone comes up to me whenever I go back to Manila. It’s so hard to get courts, it’s so hard to get courts and that’s a good thing, because when I was younger, the courts were empty… nobody was playing.”
Eala’s impact on the Filipinos has been impressive despite being the talk of the town for only a year.
For starters, a huge Filipino crowd would always back her up and it was evident during the US Open last August where she defeated world No. 16 Clara Tauson of Denmark, marking her first Grand Slam victory in the main draw.
The Philippines even hosted its first WTA 125 competition, the Philippine Women’s Open, thanks to Eala’s influence and even spruced up the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center to cater to world-class talent.
Even national team standouts Tenielle Madis and Stefi Aludo were given scholarships at the University of Hawaii thanks to their performances in the Philippine Women’s Open.
Eala said she can only do so much to help the country embrace tennis as she encouraged people to help in expanding the sport.
“There are not many public courts, and if there are, they’re not in great shape. They’re mostly in country clubs and things like that,” Eala said.
“At the end, I do what I can to inspire the next generation, but it’s out of my hands, and I think there are more people in power who are able to make a difference.”
Well said, Alex.