DILG pushes KADIWA as frontline relief vs rising prices

The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Friday urged Filipinos to support KADIWA outlets as the government ramps up efforts to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs on basic goods.
The program, operating in 784 local government units nationwide, provides direct access to affordable food and essential items under the KADIWA ng Pangulo initiative. The move aligns with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. following the declaration of a National Energy State of Emergency.
KADIWA, led by the Department of Agriculture, connects producers directly to consumers, cutting supply chain costs while boosting income for farmers, fisherfolk and micro, small and medium enterprises. The DILG also called on local governments to identify strategic locations for KADIWA sites to expand access to low-cost goods.
Consumers can purchase rice, vegetables, fruits and other essentials at reduced prices, including P20-per-kilo rice for vulnerable sectors. Public response has been positive. “Ang Kadiwa ay isa sa mga paraan upang maibsan ang nagtataasang presyo. Mababang presyo at de kalidad na produkto ang hatid sa bawat barangay,” one netizen said.
Another beneficiary added, “Pangalawang bili namin ng tig-20 pesos na bigas sa Kadiwa ng Pangulo. Sobrang laking tulong nito sa amin.” The DILG said it continues to host KADIWA markets, including at its central office, as part of efforts to ensure government assistance reaches households directly.