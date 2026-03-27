DILG pushes KADIWA as frontline relief vs rising prices

The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Friday urged Filipinos to support KADIWA outlets as the government ramps up efforts to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs on basic goods.

The program, operating in 784 local government units nationwide, provides direct access to affordable food and essential items under the KADIWA ng Pangulo initiative. The move aligns with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. following the declaration of a National Energy State of Emergency.