Bacoor City launches region's first Kadiwa market

BACOOR CITY, Cavite -- The first Kadiwa ng Pangulo market in the Calabarzon region officially opened here, offering residents access to subsidized agricultural products and rice priced at P20 per kilogram.

The initiative, a collaboration between the local government and the Department of Agriculture, aims to mitigate the impact of rising food costs by providing a direct link between farmers and consumers.

Mayor Strike Revilla said the city worked closely with the DA to secure the program for his constituents. Under the Kadiwa model, the government subsidizes key commodities to ensure they remain affordable for low-income families.

"This is for the people of Bacoor," Revilla said. "I will continue to work closely with our national agencies so that our residents can feel the real benefits of government programs."

The market allows residents to purchase rice at the P20-per-kilo rate, a cornerstone of the national government’s food security program, alongside various other farm-fresh products.

Local residents expressed support for the launch, noting that the subsidized prices provide immediate relief for household budgets. The city government stated that the program highlights a commitment to prioritizing public welfare through hands-on governance and coordination with national agencies.

The Kadiwa ng Pangulo in Bacoor is expected to serve as a model for other local government units in the region looking to implement similar subsidized food hubs.