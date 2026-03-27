Days will get tougher — VP

“What we are going through is not normal; it is the result of crises beyond our borders, including the war in the Middle East,” she said, linking the rising costs of goods and fuel to external shocks.

Duterte outlined what she described as a difficult stretch for households in the coming months.

She cited the projected impact of El Niño from April to June, which is expected to affect food production, as well as possible flooding from July to September due to typhoons and heavy rains.

Events suspended

As part of her own adjustments, Duterte said Office of the Vice President events in June will not push through so its budget can be reallocated to assistance to the people.

She said recurring OVP programs, including school supply support, free bus rides in several cities, small business capital assistance, and food box distributions, will continue. She said her office has been carrying out internal cost-cutting measures.

Duterte urged families to prioritize their food, medical needs, and children’s education as they plan for the rest of the year.