Liza celebrates Goldenberg milestone

“Since then, the Goldenberg Concert Series has become a special gathering for artists, musicians and audiences alike,” she enthused.

The Goldenberg Concert Series is a Philippine government-led cultural initiative that is held at the historic Goldenberg Mansion in the Malacañang compound.

Launched by the Office of the Social Secretary under the Office of the President, it showcases Filipino and international musical talents to inspire Filipino students and youth, among others, and promote culture.

“For our anniversary concert, ‘Mga Himig ng Mutya’ — an all-female ensemble — filled the hall with beautiful Filipino and international songs in celebration of Women’s Month. Two years of music, friendship and stories told through music. And hopefully many more to come,” Mrs. Marcos said.

After some detractors called the concert insensitive amid the problems the country is currently facing, Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro pushed back, saying that those who are “bitter” do not understand the importance of the concerts.

“This has been going on for a long time; it has been held every month. Why? This is to promote our local artists, our culture, and talented Filipinos. This is not just an event. The First Lady invites students here, to open their minds. This is what we have. This is what we can be proud of. So this is not a lavish event. This is for the culture, the talent, the intelligence of Filipinos, students and young people,” said Castro in an interview in New York City on Sunday (NY time).