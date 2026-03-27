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Court junks Cumpio appeal on terrorism financing case

Court junks Cumpio appeal on terrorism financing case
Photo courtesy of Eastern Visayas Media Without Borders
Published on

TACLOBAN CITY — A Regional Trial Court has denied the appeal of community journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and lay worker Marielle Domequil seeking to overturn their conviction for financing terrorism.

Court junks Cumpio appeal on terrorism financing case
Tacloban court delays ruling on Cumpio reconsideration

RTC Branch 45 Presiding Judge Georgina Uy Perez dismissed the appeal for lack of merit and also denied the motion for reconsideration on the accused’s bail plea.

Perez earlier convicted Cumpio and Domequil on 22 January and recommended no bail for the offense.

Court junks Cumpio appeal on terrorism financing case
Tacloban court dismisses terrorism financing case vs humanitarian worker

Lawyers for the two said they would elevate the case to the Court of Appeals.

Frenchie Cumpio

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