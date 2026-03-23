Tacloban court delays ruling on Cumpio reconsideration

TACLOBAN CITY — The Regional Trial Court here has deferred its ruling on the motions for reconsideration filed by community journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and lay worker Marielle Domequil, drawing concern from their families.
The resolution was initially expected on 23 March, following the conviction of the two activists on charges of financing terrorism and the denial of bail on 22 January.
Lawyers for Cumpio and Domequil filed motions for reconsideration seeking to reverse the ruling issued by RTC Branch 45 Presiding Judge Georgina Uy-Perez.
Kyle Domequil, sister of Marielle, said the continued delay is causing distress to their families.
“If the court wants to deny our appeal, it should tell us early on. If it will rule in our favor, then I thank the court,” she said.
“This continued delay prolongs our agony; this is torture to us.”
She added that the court had earlier conducted a hearing on the motions on 5 February but has yet to issue a decision.
Around 100 supporters, mostly students, gathered outside the court building on Monday in anticipation of the ruling.