Tacloban court delays ruling on Cumpio reconsideration

“If the court wants to deny our appeal, it should tell us early on. If it will rule in our favor, then I thank the court,” she said.

“This continued delay prolongs our agony; this is torture to us.”

She added that the court had earlier conducted a hearing on the motions on 5 February but has yet to issue a decision.

Around 100 supporters, mostly students, gathered outside the court building on Monday in anticipation of the ruling.