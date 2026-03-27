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BoC intercepts P102-M suspected shabu from Malaysian traveler

BoC intercepts P102-M suspected shabu from Malaysian traveler
PHOTO courtesy of BoC/FB
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Authorities arrested a Malaysian national at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after discovering approximately P102 million worth of suspected shabu concealed inside wooden chopping boards.

The passenger, who arrived at Terminal 1 from Malaysia, was flagged by Bureau of Customs (BoC) personnel after an X-ray screening of their luggage revealed suspicious images.

BoC intercepts P102-M suspected shabu from Malaysian traveler
BOC intercepts P102-M shabu at NAIA 3

A subsequent physical examination of two boxes declared as kitchenware uncovered roughly 15,024 grams of the illegal substance.

Customs officials estimated the standard value of the seizure at P102,163,200.

Following the discovery, the passenger was apprehended and turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for inquest proceedings. Confiscated samples were also submitted to PDEA for laboratory analysis.

The suspect faces charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10863, the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

BoC commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to border security, noting that intelligence-driven operations are being intensified to prevent narcotics from entering the country.

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Shabu smuggling chopping boards
Malaysian national arrested Philippines

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