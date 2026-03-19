Iloilo builds disaster-resilient village in Batad

Among them is resident Josefina Brillantes, who expressed relief at finally having a secure home after years of uncertainty.

Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. led the turnover of the units, which form part of the province’s Purok Resilience Program (PRP), a Php36 million initiative aimed at permanently relocating families living in high-risk zones.

Defensor said the program shifts away from repeated evacuations toward long-term solutions.

“We know the residents we evacuate every typhoon. It is better to provide them with permanent shelter,” he said.

The housing project, dubbed a “Resilience Village,” was built on a 5,000-square-meter lot donated by the Batad local government. Each 36-square-meter unit is designed to be move-in ready, with provisions for expansion.

The site is equipped with basic infrastructure, including rainwater harvesting systems, solar-powered streetlights, underground power lines, and a water system.