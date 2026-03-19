Iloilo builds disaster-resilient village in Batad

ILOILO CITY — The Iloilo provincial government has turned over 30 permanent, disaster-resilient housing units to residents of Purok 3, Barangay Nangka in Batad, relocating families long exposed to landslide risks.
The beneficiaries, previously subject to repeated evacuations, were identified as among those most vulnerable due to a mountain crack threatening the area.
Among them is resident Josefina Brillantes, who expressed relief at finally having a secure home after years of uncertainty.
Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. led the turnover of the units, which form part of the province’s Purok Resilience Program (PRP), a Php36 million initiative aimed at permanently relocating families living in high-risk zones.
Defensor said the program shifts away from repeated evacuations toward long-term solutions.
“We know the residents we evacuate every typhoon. It is better to provide them with permanent shelter,” he said.
The housing project, dubbed a “Resilience Village,” was built on a 5,000-square-meter lot donated by the Batad local government. Each 36-square-meter unit is designed to be move-in ready, with provisions for expansion.
The site is equipped with basic infrastructure, including rainwater harvesting systems, solar-powered streetlights, underground power lines, and a water system.
Officials said the program also prioritizes proximity to livelihoods, with the relocation site situated near residents’ sources of income to minimize economic disruption.
The PRP has received recognition from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for excellence in disaster preparedness and is set for expansion to other municipalities, including Oton, Concepcion, and Pototan.
Provincial officials said the initiative reflects a broader shift toward proactive disaster risk reduction, providing vulnerable communities with safer and more stable living conditions.