Minors’ social media ban sought

The measure proposes to hold social media companies primarily responsible for preventing minors from accessing their platforms.

Under the bill, social media platforms would be required to deploy age-verification systems, remove accounts reasonably suspected to belong to minors and submit periodic compliance reports.

Villanueva said the measure responds to risks posed by social media use among children, including exposure to harmful content and online exploitation.

Countries such as Australia, Spain and France have introduced restrictions on social media use by minors, while Indonesia has begun laying the groundwork for similar policies.

Villanueva said the bill places the burden of compliance on social media companies rather than parents or minors.