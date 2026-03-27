Are our roads making us bad drivers? 

There is a tendency to blame the driver, as we say kamote or if they’re well-off then “sweet potato.” When we see other vehicles not using their signal lights, not lining up properly for an exit or turning on their hazard on a busy street, we often frame them as personal failures. But spend enough time on Metro Manila’s roads and a different question begins to surface: what if the environment itself is shaping the behavior we so quickly criticize?

Driving in Manila is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you’re going to get. Everyday there is a new obstacle on the road whether it be an accident, road repair, a broken stoplight, flooding and everything else. It doesn’t help that from the get go, our road systems are not exactly designed to be helpful as they’re not uniformly built in the first place.