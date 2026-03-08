When driving becomes too hot to handle

One day recently, we began to feel the heat — temperatures seem to be rising lately, and I don’t mean just the heat from the summer months.

Road rage is a topic I would have fully engaged in when I was younger... but as one ages, the temptation to lose one’s patience when at the wheel becomes a “think before you act” occasion.

For sure, there are days when if I feel that if I had a hammer, I would use it to hit the person who overtakes on the wrong side, the motorcycle driver who doesn’t seem to know his left from his right or the commuter who thinks that the street is a pedestrian-only haven.

I blame that on the increase in motorcycle riders on the pandemic years. It was a time when there were virtually no cars on the road and pedestrians were few and far between.

What is road rage?

“Road rage: aggressive or violent behavior by drivers often triggered by frustration, stress or perceived slights on the road,” defined by psychiatrist Dr. Dulce Sahagun.