Archaeologists may have found the real d’Artagnan in the Netherlands

Alongside the remains, experts found a French coin dated 1660 and a fragment of a musket ball lodged at chest or throat level — aligning with historical records that d’Artagnan was killed by gunfire during the 1673 Siege of Maastricht.

Deacon Jos Valke, who has overseen the excavation, said he is “99% certain” the skeleton belongs to the famed soldier.

DNA samples have been sent to Munich to be compared with known descendants of d’Artagnan’s family to ensure a definitive identification.

“This is an extraordinary discovery for both history and literature,” Valke said. “It’s rare to uncover remains with such direct links to a historical figure whose life has captured the imagination of generations.”

Historians and literary experts are closely monitoring the findings, as confirmation could reshape understanding of 17th-century military history in the Netherlands and bring a tangible connection to one of France’s most celebrated heroes.