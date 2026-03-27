Archaeologists may have found the real d’Artagnan in the Netherlands

Archaeologists in Maastricht may have uncovered the final resting place of Charles de Batz de Castelmore, the real-life French musketeer who inspired Alexandre Dumas’ iconic character d’Artagnan in The Three Musketeers.
The skeleton was discovered beneath the floor of the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in the Wolder district, a prestigious burial site traditionally reserved for royalty or high-ranking figures.
Alongside the remains, experts found a French coin dated 1660 and a fragment of a musket ball lodged at chest or throat level — aligning with historical records that d’Artagnan was killed by gunfire during the 1673 Siege of Maastricht.
Deacon Jos Valke, who has overseen the excavation, said he is “99% certain” the skeleton belongs to the famed soldier.
DNA samples have been sent to Munich to be compared with known descendants of d’Artagnan’s family to ensure a definitive identification.
“This is an extraordinary discovery for both history and literature,” Valke said. “It’s rare to uncover remains with such direct links to a historical figure whose life has captured the imagination of generations.”
Historians and literary experts are closely monitoring the findings, as confirmation could reshape understanding of 17th-century military history in the Netherlands and bring a tangible connection to one of France’s most celebrated heroes.