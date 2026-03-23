Ultra-hot planet completes orbit in just 16 hours

Astronomers have discovered an extraordinary alien world that makes Mercury look sluggish. TOI-2109 b, an ultra-hot gas giant, completes a full orbit around its star in just 16 hours—making its “year” the shortest ever recorded for a planet of its size.

“This planet is extreme in every sense,” said Ian Wong, lead researcher from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), whose team first reported TOI-2109 b in 2021. “It’s blisteringly hot, incredibly close to its star, and on the verge of a dramatic transformation.”

TOI-2109 b is classified as an ultra-hot Jupiter. It has about 5.02 times the mass of Jupiter and roughly 1.35 times its radius, orbiting at only 0.025 astronomical units (AU) from its host star—closer than any planet in the solar system is to the Sun.