AmCham backs energy emergency, urges reforms

AmCham emphasized that dependable and affordable electricity is central to operational continuity, expansion plans, and the Philippines’ competitiveness as an investment destination.

Step in the right direction

It added, in a statement it issued, that the government’s coordinated, whole-of-government approach outlined in the executive order is a step in the right direction.

The group particularly cited measures aimed at improving bureaucratic efficiency, ensuring the smooth movement of essential goods and services, and enforcing compliance mechanisms. It stressed, however, that execution will be critical.

“We underscore the importance of implementing these measures in a transparent, predictable, and well-coordinated manner to minimize disruption while strengthening long-term energy security,” AmCham said.

Advancing broader policy changes

Beyond immediate interventions, the chamber pointed to the declaration as an opening to advance broader policy changes. These include revisiting the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, strengthening regulatory oversight, expanding renewable energy capacity, upgrading grid infrastructure, and increasing private sector participation.

AmCham said pushing these reforms forward in a coordinated manner would help build investor confidence and signal a stronger commitment to a more resilient and future-ready energy sector.