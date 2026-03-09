ACEN pressed for growth despite profit drop

ACEN Corp., the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, is pressing ahead with plans to expand its contracted capacity and accelerate investments in energy storage, even as its 2025 net income fell 60 percent to P3.8 billion.

In a stock exchange report on Monday, the company said profitability was weighed down by softer spot prices in the Philippines and Australia, weaker solar irradiation in key markets, and lost generation from wind assets in Northern Luzon that were temporarily offline but have mostly resumed operations, as well as a P2.7 billion impairment in two operating wind projects in Vietnam.