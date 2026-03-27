Aesthetic tech takes spotlight at XERF Xperience 2026

A new radiofrequency technology aimed at non-invasive skin treatment was introduced to the Philippine market during the XERF Xperience 2026 held on 23 March at the Ayala Museum.
Organized by SpectruMed Inc., the event gathered doctors, industry stakeholders, and international experts for the unveiling of XERF, described as a multi-frequency monopolar radiofrequency device designed for aesthetic treatments.
The device delivers dual frequencies — 6.78 MHz and 2 MHz — to stimulate collagen production and improve skin firmness. It features a handpiece designed to adjust energy depth depending on treatment needs, allowing procedures on areas such as the face and neck.
According to the company, the technology is designed to provide skin tightening and lifting with minimal discomfort and no required downtime.
International speaker Dr. Smith Arayaskul shared insights on the clinical use of radiofrequency treatments during a panel discussion, joined by local practitioners Dr. Rodnie Valerio, Dr. Rai Madrid and Dr. Joseph Bongalo.
“In this age of aesthetic medicine, there are many choices and trends. Trends are not something mandatory. Please follow what you really want and choose it wisely with great standards,” Arayaskul said.
The event also highlighted the growing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures in the country, as clinics adopt technologies that promise shorter recovery time and less invasive alternatives to surgery.
SpectruMed said the introduction of XERF is part of its broader push to bring advanced medical aesthetic technologies to the Philippines through partnerships with global manufacturers, including Cynosure Lutronic.
Company president Cherryl Glazer said the initiative aims to support local practitioners through access to updated technology and training.
The launch was staged as an immersive experience, with demonstrations and panel discussions showcasing how the device can be integrated into clinical practice.
Industry observers note that as demand for aesthetic procedures continues to grow, the entry of new technologies could reshape how treatments are delivered, particularly in urban centers.
XERF is expected to be available in selected clinics across the country.