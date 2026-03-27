Aesthetic tech takes spotlight at XERF Xperience 2026

International speaker Dr. Smith Arayaskul shared insights on the clinical use of radiofrequency treatments during a panel discussion, joined by local practitioners Dr. Rodnie Valerio, Dr. Rai Madrid and Dr. Joseph Bongalo.

“In this age of aesthetic medicine, there are many choices and trends. Trends are not something mandatory. Please follow what you really want and choose it wisely with great standards,” Arayaskul said.

The event also highlighted the growing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures in the country, as clinics adopt technologies that promise shorter recovery time and less invasive alternatives to surgery.

SpectruMed said the introduction of XERF is part of its broader push to bring advanced medical aesthetic technologies to the Philippines through partnerships with global manufacturers, including Cynosure Lutronic.

Company president Cherryl Glazer said the initiative aims to support local practitioners through access to updated technology and training.

The launch was staged as an immersive experience, with demonstrations and panel discussions showcasing how the device can be integrated into clinical practice.

Industry observers note that as demand for aesthetic procedures continues to grow, the entry of new technologies could reshape how treatments are delivered, particularly in urban centers.

XERF is expected to be available in selected clinics across the country.