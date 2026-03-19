Elyse Aesthetics expands to Quezon City



Redefining What Beauty Means

At the core of Elyse Aesthetics is a belief that beauty is not about changing who you are, but embracing it more fully.

“True beauty is letting your inner beauty come out,” says Dr. Marj Salazar, CEO and cofounder of Elyse Aesthetics. “It’s letting your best features emerge and aligning with who you really are. Beauty is not artifice. It is not turning yourself into something you are not just to gain the approval of others. It is coming home to yourself - your best self.”

This philosophy has become the clinic’s foundation—resonating with clients who seek not just enhancement, but alignment with their identity.

Personalized Care in a Fast-Paced Industry

Since launching their first branch in San Juan three years ago, Elyse has built a reputation for its holistic approach—where listening comes before any procedure.

“We listen a lot,” Dr. Marj explains. “We ask what patients truly want and look into their actual needs before we ever prescribe a treatment. We don’t just ask about aesthetics — we assess their lifestyle, we understand them, and how to harmonize them with the right treatment. Every plan is built for that person, and no one else.”

The new Timog clinic continues this approach, offering a full range of non-surgical treatments including skin rejuvenation, contouring, lifting, and advanced facial and body solutions.

Among its standout offerings is a regenerative program designed to focus on renewal rather than reversal.

“Regen is about regeneration and renewal - your body, your mind, your personality, your approach to life,” says Dr. Marj. “Yes, it has anti-aging properties. But focusing only on ‘anti-aging’ can make a patient dwell on what’s being lost. Thinking about regeneration and renewal shifts that - it opens the door to seeing more possibilities, a new chapter, a fuller version of yourself.”

Building a Trusted Team

To maintain consistency across its growing practice, Elyse Aesthetics has expanded its team of doctors and specialists—each carefully trained to uphold the clinic’s standards.

“You can trust our team the same way you trust us,” says Dr. Marj. “Because we built this team - we trained them, we know them, and we stand behind every pair of hands at Elyse.”

This emphasis on trust and continuity ensures that every patient experience reflects the clinic’s values, regardless of location.

Beauty With Purpose

Beyond treatments, Elyse Aesthetics is also driven by a deeper mission—one shaped by personal experiences and a desire to give back.

“I know what it’s like to look in the mirror and doubt my own worth,” Dr. Marj shares. “I grew up facing real hardship, and I dealt with acne that quietly chipped away at my self-esteem. It’s part of why I became a doctor, why I chose aesthetics, and why everything we do at Elyse is rooted in restoring not just skin - but self-worth.”

This belief led to the creation of Elyse Gives Back, an initiative offering selected individuals a fully personalized transformation journey.

“Marj and I built Elyse on the belief that beauty should feel like freedom — not a burden, not a standard to chase, but a coming home to yourself,” says Dr. Anne Caoile. “Elyse Gives Back is that belief made real - in five people, five stories, five new beginnings.”

Through this program, recipients undergo a holistic process designed not to fit a mold—but to reveal their own authentic beauty.

A New Chapter Begins

For the founders, the Quezon City expansion is not a culmination, but a continuation of their vision.

“We are always evolving, always leveling up in our skills and solutions to meet the needs of patients who want to be beautiful and authentic at the same time,” says Dr. Marj.

And at the heart of it all remains a guiding belief:

“Above all, fulfilling your potential and realizing your true beauty makes you free - free to be who you really are, and to set yourself on the road to who you can become.”

As Elyse Aesthetics grows, its message remains clear—true beauty is not about becoming someone else, but about finally becoming yourself.