WomenBizPH launches 2026 ASEAN economic programs

WomenBizPH Chairperson, Rhoda Castro-Calinwara added that “Women are not just participants included, but are leading, innovating, and driving inclusive growth across the region.”

At the heart of the initiative is the ASEAN Women Economic Summit (AWES), supported by the ASEAN Trade Expo and the Amazing Weaves & Waves Fair, all designed to move women’s entrepreneurship from advocacy to tangible economic impact.

AWES 2026 serves as the official regional forum for women’s economic leadership during the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairship. Policymakers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from across Southeast Asia will convene under the theme “Weaving the ASEAN Future: Women Driving Innovation, Integration, and Inclusion,” on 7 November at Okada Manila.

Running alongside the summit, the ASEAN Trade Expo provides a platform for women-led businesses and MSMEs to showcase their products, connect with investors, and explore cross-border opportunities. “This is something unique because it will be hybrid wherein there will be onsite and online,” said WomenBizPH Trustee Rosemarie P. Rafael.

Complementing these efforts, the Amazing Weaves Distinction Awards celebrate indigenous weaving and women-led enterprises, promoting cultural heritage, innovation, and collaboration throughout the region. The program seeks to empower MSMEs while highlighting ASEAN’s rich artisanal traditions on a regional stage.

“Through these programs, we aim to create meaningful platforms where women entrepreneurs can grow, collaborate, and contribute to ASEAN’s economic future,” said WomenBizPH officials.

The 2026 roadmap positions the Philippines as a hub for women-led business innovation, linking culture, creativity, and commerce in one unified strategy.

By blending economic ambition with cultural identity, WomenBizPH’s initiatives offer a new vision for ASEAN trade, ensuring that women entrepreneurs are not just participants but key drivers of regional growth.