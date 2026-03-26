Water supply sufficient, says hydrologists

Angat Dam maintains a normal water supply for domestic use and electricity generation despite a slight dip in reservoir levels, the state weather bureau reported. Engr. Richard C. Orendain, a hydrologist for the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said the dam recorded a 0.26-centimeter drop in its water level as of 8 a.m. on 25 March. Despite the decrease, the facility continues to meet the requirements of consumers across Metro Manila and neighboring provinces.
The reservoir, located in Norzagaray, Bulacan, stood at 199.26 meters. Meanwhile, Ipo Dam recorded a level of 100.53 meters, and La Mesa Dam in Quezon City was at 79.86 meters.
Data shows a broader downward trend throughout the month, with the reservoir water level decreasing by 1.97 meters from 213.95 meters on 1 March to 211.98 meters by 22 March. Officials attributed the decline to prevailing weather systems affecting the watershed.