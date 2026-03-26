Water supply sufficient, says hydrologists

The reservoir, located in Norzagaray, Bulacan, stood at 199.26 meters. Meanwhile, Ipo Dam recorded a level of 100.53 meters, and La Mesa Dam in Quezon City was at 79.86 meters.

Data shows a broader downward trend throughout the month, with the reservoir water level decreasing by 1.97 meters from 213.95 meters on 1 March to 211.98 meters by 22 March. Officials attributed the decline to prevailing weather systems affecting the watershed.