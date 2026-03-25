PAGASA: Angat Dam water supply remains sufficient despite drop

Despite this, the dam recorded a 1.97-meter decrease in reservoir water level from 213.95 meters on 1 March 2026 to 211.98 meters on 22 March, due to prevailing dry weather conditions.

“If we notice, its trend is downward. There has been almost no rainfall in the watershed,” Orendain added.

He noted that minimal rainfall in the watershed continues to drive the decline, based on recent monitoring data from February to March.

Other dams also maintained sufficient levels despite slight decreases. Ambuklao Dam in Bokod, Benguet recorded 746.72 meters; Binga Dam in Itogon, Benguet at 572.09 meters; and San Roque Dam in San Manuel, Pangasinan at 240.33 meters, with minimal drops over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija recorded 199.05 meters, Magat Dam in Ramon, Isabela at 179.34 meters, and Caliraya Dam in Lumban, Laguna at 286.35 meters.