PAGASA: Angat Dam water supply remains sufficient despite drop

The Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) said Angat Dam remains in normal condition with sufficient water supply for electricity and domestic use.
PAGASA hydrologist Engr. Richard C. Orendain said the dam recorded a slight 0.26-centimeter drop in water level as of 8 a.m. on 25 March but continues to supply consumers across Metro Manila and nearby areas.
Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan, had a water level of 199.26 meters. Ipo Dam, which draws from Angat, recorded 100.53 meters, while La Mesa Dam in Quezon City stood at 79.86 meters.
“For now, Angat Dam remains in a positive condition. This means its operations are still normal, and the water supply for domestic use, irrigation, and power generation [is sufficient],” Orendain said.
Despite this, the dam recorded a 1.97-meter decrease in reservoir water level from 213.95 meters on 1 March 2026 to 211.98 meters on 22 March, due to prevailing dry weather conditions.
“If we notice, its trend is downward. There has been almost no rainfall in the watershed,” Orendain added.
He noted that minimal rainfall in the watershed continues to drive the decline, based on recent monitoring data from February to March.
Other dams also maintained sufficient levels despite slight decreases. Ambuklao Dam in Bokod, Benguet recorded 746.72 meters; Binga Dam in Itogon, Benguet at 572.09 meters; and San Roque Dam in San Manuel, Pangasinan at 240.33 meters, with minimal drops over the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija recorded 199.05 meters, Magat Dam in Ramon, Isabela at 179.34 meters, and Caliraya Dam in Lumban, Laguna at 286.35 meters.