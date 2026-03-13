SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
WORLD

Venezuela protesters demand end of internet 'censorship'

People hold the Venezuelan flag as they celebrate outside the Metropolitan Detention facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York, where ousted president Nicolas Maduro is expected to be held, on January 3, 2026 in New York City. President Donald Trump said January 3 that the United States will "run" Venezuela and tap its huge oil reserves after seizing leftist leader Nicolas Maduro during a bombing raid on Caracas. Trump's announcement came hours after a lightning pre-dawn attack in which special forces grabbed Maduro and his wife -- while air strikes pounded sites in and around the capital city -- then whisked him out of the country.
People hold the Venezuelan flag as they celebrate outside the Metropolitan Detention facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York, where ousted president Nicolas Maduro is expected to be held, on January 3, 2026 in New York City. President Donald Trump said January 3 that the United States will "run" Venezuela and tap its huge oil reserves after seizing leftist leader Nicolas Maduro during a bombing raid on Caracas. Trump's announcement came hours after a lightning pre-dawn attack in which special forces grabbed Maduro and his wife -- while air strikes pounded sites in and around the capital city -- then whisked him out of the country. John Lamparski / AFP
Published on

Dozens of demonstrators gathered Friday in Caracas to demand that the interim government lift a blockade of around 200 websites, including top media outlets, denouncing ongoing "censorship" since the US ousted president Nicolas Maduro in January.

The protest in front of the state telecommunications regulator Conatel in the capital was held to mark the World Day Against Cyber Censorship, activists said.

People hold the Venezuelan flag as they celebrate outside the Metropolitan Detention facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York, where ousted president Nicolas Maduro is expected to be held, on January 3, 2026 in New York City. President Donald Trump said January 3 that the United States will "run" Venezuela and tap its huge oil reserves after seizing leftist leader Nicolas Maduro during a bombing raid on Caracas. Trump's announcement came hours after a lightning pre-dawn attack in which special forces grabbed Maduro and his wife -- while air strikes pounded sites in and around the capital city -- then whisked him out of the country.
Lift blockade, sanctions, Venezuela interim leader asks Trump

"In Venezuela, more than 200 sites are blocked by the main internet service providers," Andres Azpurua, from the internet freedom NGO Sin Filtros, told AFP.

"That includes over 60 news sites and basically all of the Venezuelan and international news media," he said. 

Venezuela has been led by interim president Delcy Rodriguez since her former boss, Maduro, was captured by US forces and spirited to the United States to face trial.

People hold the Venezuelan flag as they celebrate outside the Metropolitan Detention facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York, where ousted president Nicolas Maduro is expected to be held, on January 3, 2026 in New York City. President Donald Trump said January 3 that the United States will "run" Venezuela and tap its huge oil reserves after seizing leftist leader Nicolas Maduro during a bombing raid on Caracas. Trump's announcement came hours after a lightning pre-dawn attack in which special forces grabbed Maduro and his wife -- while air strikes pounded sites in and around the capital city -- then whisked him out of the country.
Venezuela inflation hit 475% in 2025, the world's highest level

Under the government of Maduro's predecessor, strongman leader Hugo Chavez, hundreds of media outlets were shut down during his decades of rule.

For Azpurua of Sin Filtros, "nothing has changed with internet censorship" since Maduro's arrest and Rodriguez was installed as leader with Washington's agreement.

"If we want democracy in Venezuela, we need to free the internet," he said. 

Venezuela
caracas
cyber censorship

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph