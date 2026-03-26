Teodoro urges Europe-Asia unity to uphold rules-based order

He added that the Philippines is grateful to France and other “like-minded partners” in Europe for their support for international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of this historic award. This landmark ruling affirmed UNCLOS as the peremptory document that defines maritime entitlements, and no amount of contrivance or distortion can derogate from it,” Teodoro stressed.

“Yet the People’s Republic of China, upon which this award is legally binding, not only continues to ignore it but is actively waging a campaign of misinformation and disinformation at all levels to nullify it,” the DND chief said.

According to Teodoro, China’s activities in this sphere are well publicized globally due to the transparency initiative in the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea, which several countries, including the Philippines, have adopted.

“Even in domestic issues and politics, China continues to wage a campaign to undermine our determination to pursue our rightful claims under international law. Yet my presence here signals the commitment of the Marcos administration not to waver, but to stay the course for our own people and especially for future generations,” Teodoro explained.

Against this backdrop, he emphasized that cross-regional convergence is essential to upholding international law and safeguarding smaller countries, especially archipelagic states whose communities rely on the bounty of the sea.

“By convergence, we should interpret it in the broad sense—unity of purpose—where we can either interoperate in one area or operate in our respective areas to achieve a common goal, using our unique capabilities, expertise, and areas of influence,” he added.