State weather bureau marks 161 years

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) celebrated 161 years of national meteorological service, highlighting its evolution from a colonial observatory to the country’s primary weather authority.

The agency, established in its current form in 1972, traces its beginnings to the 1865 founding of the Observatorio Meteorologico de Manila. The anniversary coincided with the 76th World Meteorological Day and the opening of the bureau’s Inter-DRRM Task Force Convergence Zone 2.0 Exhibit.