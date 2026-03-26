SSS assures OFWs of uninterrupted access amid Middle East tensions

The Social Security System (SSS) has assured overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East that they can continue accessing benefits and services through its digital platforms despite escalating regional tensions.
SSS President Robert Joseph de Claro said the agency’s My.SSS Portal allows members to file benefit claims and loan applications without disruption, provided they meet eligibility requirements.
He noted that OFWs who were involuntarily separated from employment may avail of unemployment benefits, subject to certification by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).
“Even in these challenging times, our digital infrastructure ensures seamless service delivery,” de Claro said.
The SSS also highlighted its Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) compliance feature, which now includes facial authentication with a liveness check, enabling pensioners abroad to verify their identity remotely via smartphones.
De Claro said the feature enhances security, reduces fraud risks, and eliminates the need for physical travel, particularly amid the current security situation in the Middle East.
As of December 2025, SSS said it covers 1,476,645 OFWs, including 540,018 active paying members.
“We remain committed to supporting our OFWs through innovation and resilience, no matter the circumstances,” de Claro said.