SSS assures OFWs of uninterrupted access amid Middle East tensions

The Social Security System (SSS) has assured overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East that they can continue accessing benefits and services through its digital platforms despite escalating regional tensions.

SSS President Robert Joseph de Claro said the agency’s My.SSS Portal allows members to file benefit claims and loan applications without disruption, provided they meet eligibility requirements.

He noted that OFWs who were involuntarily separated from employment may avail of unemployment benefits, subject to certification by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).