Special payout awaits ‘not listed’ drivers

Malacañang Palace announced that jeepney drivers and transport workers who were not included in the initial master list of the fuel subsidy program will be accommodated through a special payout, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that no one will be left behind.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, during a Palace press briefing on Thursday, said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) agreed to launch a special payout for jeepney drivers and transport workers yet to receive their P5,000 financial assistance from the government.