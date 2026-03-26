Special payout awaits ‘not listed’ drivers

Malacañang Palace announced that jeepney drivers and transport workers who were not included in the initial master list of the fuel subsidy program will be accommodated through a special payout, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that no one will be left behind.
Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, during a Palace press briefing on Thursday, said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) agreed to launch a special payout for jeepney drivers and transport workers yet to receive their P5,000 financial assistance from the government.
“Maglalaan kami ng araw for special payout para makatanggap din ang nasabing mga tsuper at driver ng limanlibong mula sa cash gift assistance program sa ilalim ng AICS (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation) program ng DSWD,” Castro said.
The Palace official said DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and DOTr Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez noted that some drivers may have been excluded from the master list of the fuel subsidy program due to various reasons, such as duplicate entries, incorrect data, or failure to register with the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB).
“Maaaring nagkadoble ng entry o kulang ng detalye ang kanilang mga pangalan o kaya di narehistro sa LTFRB," Castro added.
Castro reiterated President Marcos’ assurance that all affected drivers in the transportation sector will be included in the distribution of financial aid.
The Palace Press Officer also advised drivers to prepare the necessary documents to establish their eligibility ahead of the special payout.