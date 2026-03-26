Rufino, Torrente shine in Olivarez Cup netfest

Facing top seed Astrid Cablitas for the championship, Rufino showcased poise and control from the outset, cruising to a commanding 6-2, 6-0 victory to secure her first major title in the Group 2 tournament sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking.

The triumph served as redemption for the Makati City standout, who earlier fell short in the 14U finals, losing a pair of tight tiebreak sets to unseeded Michaela Suarez, 7-6(3), 7-6(3).

Despite that setback, Rufino’s title and runner-up finish earned her a share of the Most Valuable Player honors alongside Yuan Torrente, who mirrored her feat in the boys’ side.

Torrente captured the boys’ 12U title with a 6-3, 6-1 rout of Raven Licayan, bouncing back from a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Jan Caleb Villeno in the 14U finals.

The five-day tournament, held in honor of Rep. Eric Olivarez and backed by the Palawan Group of Companies, Dunlop and ICON Golf & Sports, drew record 230 participants and produced a remarkable outcome — no player managed to win two titles, underscoring the depth and parity of the field.

Among the other standout champions, several players also celebrated breakthrough victories. Bataan’s Cristiano Calingasan crushed top seed Antonio Bengzon, 6-1, 6-1, to rule the boys’ 16U division, while Cavite’s Marwin Plata stunned No. 1 Antonio Ng Jr., 6-1, 6-3, to claim the boys’ 18U crown.