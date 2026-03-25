Bisera up, LK Go 3 down

With a six-under 138 total, Bisera heads into the final round of the P1.2 million championship brimming with confidence, her three-shot cushion putting her in strong position for a wire-to-wire victory on a course that has yielded to aggressive play.

She could have widened the gap further had she converted more early birdie chances, but steady scrambling kept her round intact.

“Sa front nine, marami akong birdie chances sa par-4s pero hindi pumapasok. Pero sa back nine, may five save pars ako galing sa labas ng green,” said Bisera, who repeatedly created opportunities, particularly on the par-5s at Nos. 4, 8, and 14.

Go delivered the day’s strongest response, rebounding from an opening 73 with a tournament-best 68 to climb to solo second at 141. A five-birdie surge powered her comeback, putting her within striking distance of the top prize in the 54-hole kickoff leg of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

“I struck the ball much better today — I drove it well, hit it close on several holes, and was able to convert,” said Go. “My wedge game was sharp, which gave me plenty of birdie opportunities. That was the biggest difference from yesterday.”

Sarah Ababa briefly stayed in contention with a five-birdie, one-bogey run through 13 holes but faltered late with a double bogey on the par-5 14th and another bogey on 17, settling for a 71 and a 142 total to slip to solo third alongside Martina Miñoza, who matched her with a 71.