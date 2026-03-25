Bisera up, LK Go 3 down

CABANATUAN CITY — Yvon Bisera sustained her blistering form and tightened her grip on the ICTSI Lakewood Championship, firing a second straight 69 to build a three-shot lead over Lois Kaye Go after 36 holes on Wednesday.
Displaying a well-rounded game — distance, control and touch under another sweltering day — Bisera birdied nearly all the par-5 holes across two rounds, highlighting a dominant mix of power and precision that has left her challengers scrambling to keep pace.
With a six-under 138 total, Bisera heads into the final round of the P1.2 million championship brimming with confidence, her three-shot cushion putting her in strong position for a wire-to-wire victory on a course that has yielded to aggressive play.
She could have widened the gap further had she converted more early birdie chances, but steady scrambling kept her round intact.
“Sa front nine, marami akong birdie chances sa par-4s pero hindi pumapasok. Pero sa back nine, may five save pars ako galing sa labas ng green,” said Bisera, who repeatedly created opportunities, particularly on the par-5s at Nos. 4, 8, and 14.
Go delivered the day’s strongest response, rebounding from an opening 73 with a tournament-best 68 to climb to solo second at 141. A five-birdie surge powered her comeback, putting her within striking distance of the top prize in the 54-hole kickoff leg of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.
“I struck the ball much better today — I drove it well, hit it close on several holes, and was able to convert,” said Go. “My wedge game was sharp, which gave me plenty of birdie opportunities. That was the biggest difference from yesterday.”
Sarah Ababa briefly stayed in contention with a five-birdie, one-bogey run through 13 holes but faltered late with a double bogey on the par-5 14th and another bogey on 17, settling for a 71 and a 142 total to slip to solo third alongside Martina Miñoza, who matched her with a 71.
Defending champion Tiffany Lee showed flashes of a rally but couldn’t sustain momentum, carding a 72 to sit at 145, seven shots off the pace. Harmie Constantino recovered from an early stumble with three straight birdies but closed with back-to-back bogeys for a 73, tying Lee at fifth.
Velinda Castil surged with a 69 to join Daniella Uy at seventh with 146, while Mafy Singson and Kayla Nocum shared 10th at 148.
Bisera, however, remains the focal point heading into the final round, with her consistent ball-striking and command of the par-5s putting her on the verge of opening the new season of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized circuit in commanding, wire-to-wire fashion.