QCPD nabs armed suspect from 911 call

Police from the Cubao Police Station were said to have immediately responded to the scene and arrested alias “Richard,” 28 years old.

Operatives eventually found the bullet hole where the shot was fired at a table in a nearby stall.

A 9mm firearm, one magazine, an empty bullet casing, and two additional bullets were recovered from the suspect.

Richard was subsequently charged with violation of Article 254 of the Revised Penal Code which considers the unlawful discharge of a firearm a crime punishable by imprisonment of four to six years imprisonment.