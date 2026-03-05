QCPD intercepts gunmen amid violent dispute

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested three men Wednesday night following a shooting and stabbing incident in Barangay Holy Spirit that was reported through a 911 emergency call.

Officers from Holy Spirit Police Station 14 responded to the scene at approximately 10:40 p.m. and intercepted a 30-year-old man, identified by the alias Christopher, fleeing along Don Vicente Street. Christopher, who had visible injuries, was arrested after police recovered an undocumented .45-caliber pistol from him.

While Christopher was in custody, his alleged adversaries — identified as Cecilio and Wenceslao — returned to the scene and attempted to assault him again, police said.