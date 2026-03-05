SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

QCPD intercepts gunmen amid violent dispute

QCPD intercepts gunmen amid violent dispute
Photograph courtesy of Quezon City Police District
Published on

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested three men Wednesday night following a shooting and stabbing incident in Barangay Holy Spirit that was reported through a 911 emergency call.

Officers from Holy Spirit Police Station 14 responded to the scene at approximately 10:40 p.m. and intercepted a 30-year-old man, identified by the alias Christopher, fleeing along Don Vicente Street. Christopher, who had visible injuries, was arrested after police recovered an undocumented .45-caliber pistol from him.

While Christopher was in custody, his alleged adversaries — identified as Cecilio and Wenceslao — returned to the scene and attempted to assault him again, police said.

QCPD

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph