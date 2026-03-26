PNP to boost community ties to tackle rising suicide cases

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and community engagement for the protection of vulnerable sectors, especially the youth.

The call to action came after the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) expressed alarm over a rise in suicide and self-harm incidents in Metro Manila. Recorded cases from January 1 to March 23 reached 111, more than triple the 33 incidents reported during the same period last year.

“As law enforcers, the PNP also wants the public to feel that they can rely on police officers, even outside security matters. Handa ang PNP na tumugon sa anumang pangangailangan sa lahat ng pagkakataon,” Nartatez said, noting that police hotlines remain available to address urgent concerns of the public.

He also urged parents to monitor the activities of their children online, particularly if there are noticeable behavioral changes. The NCRPO had earlier raised concerns over youth spending long hours in digital environments, including gaming platforms.