PNP backs new partnership to curb campus crime

“This collaboration is a strong step forward because it strengthens the preventive approach in schools,” Nartatez said. “It aligns education and law enforcement for a long-term impact, especially in preventing potential crimes involving the youth.”

The partnership builds on existing efforts by both agencies to integrate safety awareness, anti-drug campaigns, and anti-bullying programs into the curriculum.

Police officials have long flagged youth involvement in petty crimes, gang activity, and online exploitation. Nartatez said the PNP is pushing for a proactive stance from learning institutions rather than relying solely on police response after an incident occurs.

“We in the PNP believe that peace and order is not an exclusive job for the police,” Nartatez said. “Keeping the streets and communities safe requires a whole-of-community effort that includes our academic institutions.”

To support the partnership, the PNP plans to increase officer visibility around campuses during peak hours. The department will also train more officers in child protection and crisis response.

Nartatez cited that by properly guiding the youth, the government can reduce the likelihood of minors violating the law. He said the expanded engagement programs will specifically cover anti-bullying, anti-drug education, and online safety.

“The long-term impact of this partnership is safer communities,” Nartatez said. “We will be more proactive instead of reactive in addressing threats to public safety.”