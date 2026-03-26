Philippines has been sincere in its WPS dealings—Castro

As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently floated the possibility of a joint oil and gas exploration with China in the West Philippine Sea as the oil crisis continues to cripple Asian nations, with China reacting to it, saying they are open to pursuing it as long as the Philippines shows sincerity, Malacanang Palace said the country and the government is always sincere in their dealings.

“Hindi po kailanman naging hindi sincere ang bansang Pilipinas. Sa lahat ng pagkakataon, sa lahat ng okasyon, ang Pilipinas ay laging sincere sa pakikipag-usap, pakikipagnegosasyon lalung-lalo na sa pamumuno po ni Pangulong Marcos Jr,” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a media briefing in Malacanang.

“Wala po siyang secret deal. So, kung anuman po ang maaaring idulot ng anumang negosasyon, at ito ay magiging maganda para sa Pilipinas, iyan naman po ay hindi tututulan ng Pangulo,” she added.