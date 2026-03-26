Peso breaching P60 ‘not necessarily bad’ — BSP

“As you know, the peso has remained in the neighborhood at P60 to the dollar. So far, it hasn’t merited heavy intervention,” he said.

“We understand the weakness of the peso is not necessarily a bad thing. The peso, where it’s going, seems to help with our current account deficit, seems to help with our exports, so it’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

Record lows

The peso has hit record lows multiple times since the United States became directly involved in the conflict three weeks ago, falling to an all-time low of P60.30 per dollar on 23 March. As of press time, the currency was trading at around P60.23, hovering near record levels amid sustained dollar demand and elevated global oil prices.

A weaker peso has mixed effects on the economy. In the short term, it can widen the current account deficit as imports — particularly fuel — become more expensive in peso terms. Over time, however, higher import costs may dampen demand and encourage the use of local substitutes, potentially improving the external balance.

Remittances also provide a cushion

Remittances also provide a cushion, as a weaker peso increases the value of dollar inflows from overseas Filipino workers, helping offset higher import bills and stabilize the country’s external accounts.

On the export side, a weaker currency makes Philippine goods and services more competitive abroad. However, gains are partly constrained by the country’s reliance on imported inputs. Service exports, such as business process outsourcing and tourism, tend to benefit more, as they earn in foreign currency without significant import dependence.