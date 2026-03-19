Philippine peso hits record low past P60

The Middle East conflict has continued to exert pressure on the local currency, which has hit record lows three times over the past week, peaking at P59.87 per US dollar on Monday. Iran has since identified key regional oil and gas assets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as “direct and legitimate targets,” warning that these sites should be evacuated in the coming hours.

The United States’ involvement in the conflict, coupled with tightening global oil supply, has boosted demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven asset. Officials from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reiterated the central bank’s hands-off approach to foreign exchange intervention in a statement issued yesterday.

“On the peso, the BSP stresses that it operates in the foreign exchange market to smooth excess volatility and maintain orderly conditions. This is consistent with a flexible exchange rate policy, with intervention limited to tempering large swings that could affect inflation rather than defending any specific level,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the local bourse fell to 6,018.62, down 36.83 points or 0.61 percent, as investors digested the morning’s developments—particularly the spike in global oil prices—prompting cautious selling that pushed the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) below the 6,000 level at midday.

Selective bargain hunting later lifted the index slightly above the 6,000 mark by the close, although most sectors—except industrials—ended the session in negative territory.

Apex Mining Co. Inc. posted the steepest decline among blue chips, falling 6.67 percent. Meanwhile, BDO Unibank Inc. bucked the broader downturn, rising 1.84 percent to emerge as the day’s top gainer.