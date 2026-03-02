Junior Lady Altas grab 5th straight victory

Elizha Sildo made an impact, leading Univerity of Perpetual Help System Dalta to a 25-18, 26-24, 25-14 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 101 volleyball fiesta on Monday at the Arellano University gym in Pasay City.

A Grade 11 opposite from Cavite, Sildo scored 10 attacks and an ace for a game-high 11 points to lead the Junior Lady Altas to their fifth straight win in this prestigious high school volleyball event.

Ramiel Pangilinan was also impressive, posting five hits and six blocks for 11 points while Serrie Rose Acosta chipped in nine markers with four excellent receptions for Perpetual, which will face Arellano in a crucial game on 16 March for a chance to secure one of the two Final Four incentives.

Setter Jaja Monte had 10 excellent sets of 88 attempts and three digs while libero Janine Espiritu had five receptions and three digs.

Aleah Alipan fired 19 points to lead the General Trias-based Junior Lady Pirates.

Meanwhile, defending champion Junior Altas Spikers also emerged victorious, posting a 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Team captain Gab Macatuno spearheaded the attack with 12 points while middle blockers Limuel Valderama and Cholo Bustamante contributed 10 and nine markers, respectively, to help Perpetual clinch its ninth win in 11 games.