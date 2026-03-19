Iloilo opens new rice warehouse in Batad

ILOILO CITY — The Iloilo provincial government has turned over a Php7.9-million rice warehouse to the municipality of Batad, strengthening post-harvest support for local farmers.
Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. led the turnover ceremony alongside Batad Mayor Elvira Alarcon and Provincial Agriculture Office acting head Grace Basco.
The facility, which can accommodate up to 10,000 sacks of rice, will be operated by the Batad Multi-Purpose Cooperative. It is equipped with a milling machine provided by the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech), enhancing local processing capacity.
Basco said the project reflects the province’s broader agricultural strategy, which extends support beyond production to include post-harvest handling and value-adding activities.
The warehouse is located beside a Rice Processing System facility funded by the Department of Agriculture through its Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), creating an integrated support system for rice farmers in Batad.
Local officials said the new facility is expected to improve storage, reduce post-harvest losses, and increase income opportunities for farmers in the municipality.