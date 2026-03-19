Iloilo opens new rice warehouse in Batad

The facility, which can accommodate up to 10,000 sacks of rice, will be operated by the Batad Multi-Purpose Cooperative. It is equipped with a milling machine provided by the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech), enhancing local processing capacity.

Basco said the project reflects the province’s broader agricultural strategy, which extends support beyond production to include post-harvest handling and value-adding activities.