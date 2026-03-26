Palace says 4-day workweek extension under review

The 4-day temporary workweek, imposed on March 9, is only for select executive branch offices to save energy amidst rising oil prices, typically requiring 10-hour days from Monday to Thursday.

The setup, often featuring a 4-day on-site and 1-day work-from-home schedule, aims to reduce power consumption and employee commuting costs.

Asked if government employees should continue tightening their belts due to the crisis, Castro said they should.

“Kung kaya pang maghigpit, hindi natin masasabi sa ngayon kung ano pa. Pero sa ngayon po, iyong nakikita ng Pangulo na dapat gawin lalung-lalo na ng mga taong gobyerno or public servants, iyan po ay pinapa-implement under the executive department po,” according to Castro.