Palace says 4-day workweek extension under review

The extension of the government employees’ four-day workweek is not yet being considered by Malacañang Palace, as it is still being studied amid the government’s energy conservation mandate, Malacañang Palace said on Thursday.
“Hindi pa po napag-uusapan kung magkakaroon ng expansion ng 4-day work week, at ito naman po ay pag-aaralan dahil mayroon naman po tayong Executive Order 110, at lahat po ng maaari pang makatipid tayo ay pag-aaralan po at i-implement kapag mayroong desisyon,” Usec. Claire Castro said in a Palace briefing.
The 4-day temporary workweek, imposed on March 9, is only for select executive branch offices to save energy amidst rising oil prices, typically requiring 10-hour days from Monday to Thursday.
The setup, often featuring a 4-day on-site and 1-day work-from-home schedule, aims to reduce power consumption and employee commuting costs.
Asked if government employees should continue tightening their belts due to the crisis, Castro said they should.
“Kung kaya pang maghigpit, hindi natin masasabi sa ngayon kung ano pa. Pero sa ngayon po, iyong nakikita ng Pangulo na dapat gawin lalung-lalo na ng mga taong gobyerno or public servants, iyan po ay pinapa-implement under the executive department po,” according to Castro.