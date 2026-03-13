Baguio City adopts four-day workweek to boost energy conservation

BAGUIO CITY — In compliance with a presidential memorandum on nationwide energy conservation efforts, the City Government of Baguio will begin implementing a four-day workweek for its offices starting 16 March 2026.

Through Executive Order No. 31, series of 2026, city government operations will run from Monday to Thursday, with adjusted office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The transition, however, excludes offices responsible for frontline and essential services, which will maintain their regular schedules to ensure public safety and continuous service delivery.

The primary objective of the shift is to reduce electricity and fuel consumption in government buildings by keeping them closed for an additional day each week.

The policy is in line with Memorandum Circular No. 114, a national directive mandating all government agencies and instrumentalities to adopt energy efficiency and conservation measures.

The circular encourages the use of flexible work arrangements, such as the compressed four-day workweek, as a strategy to mitigate the impact of rising energy costs and promote environmental sustainability within the public sector.