Overstaying Chinese ‘fraudster’ falls

Chinese authorities in Guangdong previously tagged Zhang as a fugitive. According to the BI, Zhang attempted to mislead agents during the arrest by claiming he was a citizen of Vanuatu, though official records confirm his Chinese nationality.

Authorities cited that Zhang appeared to be under the protection of armed individuals at the time of his arrest, including an active-duty police officer and a military reservist. The bureau has referred the involvement of the armed security to the appropriate agencies for investigation.

Three other Chinese nationals —Zhang Pengguang, Feng Mincong, and Zhang Yunpeng — were found in the suspect’s company. All four failed to present valid passports or immigration documents when questioned.