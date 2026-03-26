Makati to offer free legal aid clinic for residents 

The Makati Local Government Unit (LGU) will open a one-day Legal Aid Clinic for residents of Guadalupe Nuevo and Pinagkaisahan on 28 March, providing free legal consultations and notarial services in partnership with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Guadalupe Covered Court, the city announced in a statement.
“Ito ay isang pagkakataon upang malinawan at mabigyan ng tamang impormasyon ang bawat isa tungkol sa kanilang mga karapatan, mga legal na proseso, at iba pang mahahalagang usaping may kaugnayan sa batas,” the Makati LGU said.
Officials said the activity is designed to help residents navigate legal concerns that often go unresolved due to cost or lack of access to lawyers.
The city added that the initiative reflects Makati’s broader effort to strengthen legal awareness at the community level.
“Sa Makati, katuwang ninyo po kami para sa inyong kaalaman at proteksyon sa batas, it said.