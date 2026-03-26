Makati to offer free legal aid clinic for residents 

The Makati Local Government Unit (LGU) will open a one-day Legal Aid Clinic for residents of Guadalupe Nuevo and Pinagkaisahan on 28 March, providing free legal consultations and notarial services in partnership with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Guadalupe Covered Court, the city announced in a statement.