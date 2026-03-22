Women PDLs, Pasig communities get free medical services from Kababaihan

Kababaihan Party-list reached more than 430 women and community members through back-to-back medical missions in Mandaluyong and Pasig as part of its Women’s Month activities aimed at expanding access to healthcare.
On 13 March, over 330 persons deprived of liberty at the Correctional Institution for Women received free medical services. The following day, more than 100 residents were served during a mission at the Rizal Experimental Station and Pilot School of Cottage Industries in Pasig City.
The missions were organized by Kababaihan Party-list in partnership with the Bureau of Corrections, led by Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr., along with Unilab, Natco Life Sciences Inc., and 1Life Philippines, which deployed medical teams and digital health systems.
Beneficiaries received a range of services, including blood sugar and cholesterol screening, patient registration and profiling, vital signs monitoring and triage, electrocardiogram, urinalysis, X-ray examinations, doctor consultations, and free medicines.
In line with National Women’s Month, partner groups and donors also provided additional support. Halia, led by founder and CEO Alexa Jocom, distributed sustainable menstrual pads, while PH Care donated feminine hygiene products. A private donor also provided anastrozole, a maintenance drug for breast cancer patients.
Department of Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez underscored the importance of delivering services directly to underserved communities.
“Access to healthcare is closely tied to access to justice,” Gutierrez said. “When women are given the support they need — whether through legal assistance or basic health services — we empower them to live with dignity and rebuild their lives.”
Kababaihan Party-list said the initiative is part of its continuing efforts to expand access to essential services for women, families, and vulnerable sectors.