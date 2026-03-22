Women PDLs, Pasig communities get free medical services from Kababaihan

In line with National Women’s Month, partner groups and donors also provided additional support. Halia, led by founder and CEO Alexa Jocom, distributed sustainable menstrual pads, while PH Care donated feminine hygiene products. A private donor also provided anastrozole, a maintenance drug for breast cancer patients.

Department of Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez underscored the importance of delivering services directly to underserved communities.

“Access to healthcare is closely tied to access to justice,” Gutierrez said. “When women are given the support they need — whether through legal assistance or basic health services — we empower them to live with dignity and rebuild their lives.”

Kababaihan Party-list said the initiative is part of its continuing efforts to expand access to essential services for women, families, and vulnerable sectors.