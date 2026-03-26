Makati launches free legal aid clinic

City officials said the initiative is designed to help residents navigate legal concerns that often remain unresolved due to high costs or a lack of access to legal counsel.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to gain clarity and receive correct information regarding their rights, legal processes, and other important matters related to the law,” the Makati local government said in a statement.

The city added that the program reflects a broader effort to strengthen legal awareness and protection at the community level. Lisa Marie Apacible

“In Makati, we are your partners in providing knowledge and protection under the law,” the statement read.

The clinic is expected to serve hundreds of residents, focusing on those who require immediate legal advice or the notarization of essential documents.